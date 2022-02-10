Freddie Mac reports Q4 results
Feb. 10, 2022
- Freddie Mac press release (OTCQB:FMCC): Q4 net income of $2.7B.
- Revenue of $5.57B (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Net revenues of $5.6 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year, driven by mortgage portfolio growth and higher average portfolio guarantee fee rates.
- Provision for credit losses of $0.1 billion, compared to a benefit for credit losses of $0.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The benefit for credit losses in the prior year was driven by a reserve release due to realized house price appreciation.
- New business activity of $271 billion, down 29% Y/Y.