Freddie Mac reports Q4 results

  • Freddie Mac press release (OTCQB:FMCC): Q4 net income of $2.7B.
  • Revenue of $5.57B (+11.0% Y/Y).
  • Net revenues of $5.6 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year, driven by mortgage portfolio growth and higher average portfolio guarantee fee rates.
  • Provision for credit losses of $0.1 billion, compared to a benefit for credit losses of $0.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The benefit for credit losses in the prior year was driven by a reserve release due to realized house price appreciation.
  • New business activity of $271 billion, down 29% Y/Y.
