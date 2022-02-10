SCYNEXIS says Phase 3 trial for ibrexafungerp met main goal in vaginal yeast infection

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced on Thursday that the company’s Phase 3 CANDLE study for the fungicidal agent, ibrexafungerp, met the primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance in the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection.

The 260-patient study was designed to assess the percentage of subjects with clinical success at 24 weeks as its primary endpoint.

According to 24-week data, 65.4% of patients receiving ibrexafungerp achieved clinical success compared to 53.1% of placebo-treated patients (p=0.02). The benefit was found to be sustained over a three-month follow-up period with statistical significance (p=0.034).

The company also presented data from an additional 24 patients who failed to respond to a three-day regimen of antifungal medication fluconazole. 71% of those who received a one-day open-label course of ibrexafungerp (300 mg BID) achieved a significant reduction or elimination of signs and symptoms, SCYNEXIS (SCYX) said.

In the trial, the drug was generally safe and well-tolerated with no serious drug-related adverse events, and discontinuations due to adverse events.

A supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for BREXAFEMME for the prevention of rVVC is planned for H1 2022, with approval expected later this year.

A conference call on study results is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In Sep. 2021, SCYNEXIS (SCYX) announced the U.S. launch of Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) to treat vulvovaginal candidiasis.