Accuray rises 10% as TomoTherapy preserves heart/lung function in breast cancer patients
Feb. 10, 2022 8:14 AM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) said data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed TomoBreast, suggested that post-surgery hypofractionated radiotherapy delivered with the TomoTherapy System is superior to conventional radiotherapy in preserving long-term heart and lung functioning in women with early breast cancer.
- The company said that an analysis of patient reported outcomes showed 10-year survival free of heart and lung deterioration was 84.5% with TomoTherapy delivered radiotherapy, an improvement above the 66.9% achieved with conventional radiotherapy.
- The study was designed to test the hypothesis that TomoTherapy System might reduce lung-heart toxicity.
- The trial results were published online in BMC Cancer.
- ARAY +9.97% premarket to $4.30