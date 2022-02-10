BitNile subsidiary TurnOnGreen to install commercial EV chargers in shopping center
Feb. 10, 2022 8:25 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile's (NYSE:NILE) trades 2% higher premarket after its green energy technology and power supply subsidiary, TurnOnGreen partnered with The Glen Centre, in Los Angeles, Calif. for expanding the property’s EV charging capabilities for its annual visitors.
- The electrification project is expected to be complete by March 2022 and will feature TurnOnGreen's commercial network level 2 charger, the EVP700G, installed in the main parking lot.
- Drivers will be able to locate the chargers using the TurnOnGreen mobile application and initiate a charging session with the app.
- As per U.S. DoE Alternative Fuels Data Center, there are 46K public charging stations in the U.S. and 1.8M EVs on the road.