A flood of earnings reports from big-name companies dominated pre-market trading on Thursday. Disney (NYSE:DIS) stepped into the limelight, rallying on strong performances at its parks and streaming divisions.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) also saw strength in pre-market action following the release of their respective quarterly results. Meanwhile, iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) suffered a major setback, with shares falling after supply chain disruptions undercut the firm's financial figures.

Gainers

Disney (DIS) advanced 7% in pre-market action after the entertainment giant announced earnings and revenue that topped expectations. The company's bottom line beat consensus by 68%, while revenue rose 34% to $21.8B. The top-line figure exceeded analysts' estimate by more than $850M.

DIS's results were fueled by strong results at its parks division. Meanwhile, the firm's Disney+ streaming service added about 11.8M subscribers, compared to the 7M expected by experts.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Mattel (MAT). Shares rose 12% as strong demand allowed the toy maker to overcome higher costs caused by inflation. Earnings beat expectations and sales rose 10% from last year.

MAT also gave a strong forecast. It predicted adjusted EPS between $1.42 and $1.48, above the $1.39 predicted by analysts. The firm sees net sales growth of 8% to 10% on a constant currency basis.

Sonos (SONO) represented another stock that saw a pre-market pop following the release of its quarterly results. The company beat projections with its quarterly results and provided a sturdy forecast for the full year.

Decliner

iRobot (IRBT) plunged nearly 16% in pre-market action after missing expectations with its Q4 results. Results were hurt by the ongoing semiconductor shortage and shipping delays, which prevented the firm from fulfilling more than $35M in orders.

Looking ahead, IRBT warned that supply problems will persist during the first two quarters of 2022. However, the firm predicted that stronger revenue growth and "substantial improvement in profitability" will come once the supply issues ease.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, turn to SA's On The Move section.