Jobless claims fall 16K to 223K vs. 230K expected
Feb. 10, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -16K to 223K vs. 230K consensus and 239K prior (revised from 238K).
- 4-week moving average was 253.25K, a decrease of 2K from the previous week's revised average of 255,250.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ended Jan. 29, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 228,909 in the week ended Feb. 5, a decrease of 28,674 (or 11.1%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 13,497 (or 5.2 percent) from the previous week. There were 868,053 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.621M vs. 1.621M prior and 1.615M consensus.