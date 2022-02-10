Amplify ETFs has unveiled a new exchange traded fund aimed at the fintech industry in emerging markets, including areas like China and South Korea. The fund, called the Amplify Emerging Markets FinTech ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFQ), is an index-based ETF that tracks the EQM Emerging Markets FinTech Index

EMFQ provides exposure to equity securities issued by emerging market and frontier market businesses that derive at least 50% of their revenues from financial technology.

Explaining why it chose to launch the fund now, Amplify pointed to the flourishing fintech market in both emerging and frontier markets, where financial innovation is often necessary in areas with large unbanked and underserved populations. Amplify argued that disruption in these regions is necessary to improve on traditional financial service and banking models.

Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs, stated: “The recent growth in fintech applications is leading to greater investor demand for exposure to financial technology solutions and applications in emerging markets.”

Magoon added: “We believe these markets can nurture these fast-growing Fintech solutions as we transition from a cash-based to a digital world.”

The newly launched fund comes to market with a 0.69% expense ratio and is equipped with 39 holdings led by Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU), weighted at 3.34%.

Being that the ETF is EM and FM focused, it also provides global exposure to countries like China, Brazil, Hong Kong, South Korea, South Africa, and others.

For greater emerging market analysis, Alliance Bernstein put out a report on Wednesday outlining four reasons for optimism in the space in 2022.