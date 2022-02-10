Tapestry rallies with pent-up apparel demand being unleashed

Feb. 10, 2022 8:32 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) gained in early Thursday trading after the company reported strong sales across the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. The FQ2 revenue growth was paced by a 35% jump in North America compared to last year.

The apparel giant knocked out another quarter of strong sales growth in digital, with the business up approximately 30% compared to last year and nearly tripling compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Notably, Tapestry (TPR) grew operating income and expanded operating margin compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Tapestry (TPR) also raised its full-year guidance as it pointed to strong demand for its luxury goods. Due to the second quarter performance, robust balance sheet, significant free cash flow generation and outlook for growth - Tapestry (TPR) now expects to return over $1.5B to shareholders in FY22, an increase from the prior outlook of $1.25B.

Shares of Tapestry shot up 4.05% in premarket action to $42.36 after the earnings topper.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.