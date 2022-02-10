Tapestry rallies with pent-up apparel demand being unleashed

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) gained in early Thursday trading after the company reported strong sales across the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. The FQ2 revenue growth was paced by a 35% jump in North America compared to last year.

The apparel giant knocked out another quarter of strong sales growth in digital, with the business up approximately 30% compared to last year and nearly tripling compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Notably, Tapestry (TPR) grew operating income and expanded operating margin compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Tapestry (TPR) also raised its full-year guidance as it pointed to strong demand for its luxury goods. Due to the second quarter performance, robust balance sheet, significant free cash flow generation and outlook for growth - Tapestry (TPR) now expects to return over $1.5B to shareholders in FY22, an increase from the prior outlook of $1.25B.

Shares of Tapestry shot up 4.05% in premarket action to $42.36 after the earnings topper.