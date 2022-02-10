Spire Global announces expanded relationship with Sinay

  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) has announced a new agreement with Sinay, a technology company that helps maritime-based businesses around the world manage data related to operations and environmental impacts.
  • Together, Spire and Sinay are leveraging data and machine learning to develop global maritime solutions.
  • Using Spire’s data, Sinay’s AI technology will determine maritime routes, classify vessels and train the machine learning model to improve AI algorithms and predict a reliable Estimated Time of Arrival.
  • “We look forward to continuing to work with Spire to provide our customers best-in-class, actionable global maritime data.” said David Lelouvier, Managing Director, Sinay.
