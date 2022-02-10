Inflation continued to scale higher in January, as prices for food, electricity, and housing contributed the most to the increase, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. That continued pricing pressure may push the Federal Reserve to get more aggressive on normalizing monetary policy.

The 10-year Treasury yield spikes almost 8 basis points to 2.00%.

January consumer price index +0.6% M/M vs. +0.5% expected and +0.5% prior.

CPI +7.5% Y/Y vs. 7.3% expected and +7.0% prior. This represents the largest increase since February 1982.

The food index increased 0.9% in January after a 0.5% rise in December. The energy index also rose 0.9%, with higher electricity prices partly offset by declines in gasoline and natural gas indexes.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, +0.6% M/M vs. +0.5% expected and +0.6% prior.

Core CPI +5.0% Y/Y vs. +5.9% expected and +5.5% prior.

In the core index, prices for household furnishings and operations, used cars and trucks, medical care, and apparel all rose during the month.

The continued pressure on prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to take stronger actions in controlling inflation.

"Nothing in the data implies a peak & the conversation around the magnitude of coming Fed rate hikes will intensify even as year-ago base effects bring down the topline," said Joseph Brusuelas, RSM US chief economist.

The U.S. dollar index rises 0.4% to 95.91.

The CME FedWatch Tool now places a 48.2% probability of a 50bps rate hike in March vs. 24% on Wednesday.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian notes that the sharp rise in the 2-year yield to over 1.40%, along with a flattening of the 2s-10s shows that markets are "worrying about a late Fed forced into playing massive catchup."

