Quoin Pharmaceuticals inks distribution deal for QRX003 for Netherton syndrome
Feb. 10, 2022 8:36 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) signed an exclusive distribution agreement with ER-Kim, a partner for biotech companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CCE), for the company's investigational treatment QRX003 for Netherton syndrome,
- Under the agreement, ER-Kim gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in 15 countries throughout the CEE including Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
- Quoin will be the exclusive supplier of QRX003 to ER-Kim.
- Quoin' CEO Michael Myers said, “This is Quoin’s fifth distribution agreement for QRX003 since we went public four months ago."
- Myers added that the total number of countries covered by its partnership agreements for QRX003 is 53.
- Netherton syndrome is a rare hereditary disease characterized by scaling skin, hair anomalies and increased susceptibility to eczema, among other things.
- QNRX +2.80% premarket to $1.47