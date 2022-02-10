Quoin Pharmaceuticals inks distribution deal for QRX003 for Netherton syndrome

Feb. 10, 2022 8:36 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) signed an exclusive distribution agreement with ER-Kim, a partner for biotech companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CCE), for the company's investigational treatment QRX003 for Netherton syndrome,
  • Under the agreement, ER-Kim gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in 15 countries throughout the CEE including Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
  • Quoin will be the exclusive supplier of QRX003 to ER-Kim.
  • Quoin' CEO Michael Myers said, “This is Quoin’s fifth distribution agreement for QRX003 since we went public four months ago."
  • Myers added that the total number of countries covered by its partnership agreements for QRX003 is 53.
  • Netherton syndrome is a rare hereditary disease characterized by scaling skin, hair anomalies and increased susceptibility to eczema, among other things.
  • QNRX +2.80% premarket to $1.47
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.