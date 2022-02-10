ZIM Integrated Shipping enters into charter deal with Navios Maritime Partners
Feb. 10, 2022 8:35 AM ET ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) has entered into a deal to charter a total of thirteen container vessels to Navios Maritime Partners for total charter hire consideration of ~$870M.
- The agreement covers five secondhand vessels and eight newbuild vessels.
- The five secondhand vessels which range from 3,500-4,360 TEUs and are expected to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2022, will be deployed across ZIM's global network.
- The eight 5,300 TEU wide beam newbuilds scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024, are expected to be deployed in trades between Asia and Africa.
- The charter duration of the secondhand vessels is up to 4.5 years, while the charter duration of the newbuild vessels is up to 5.3 years.