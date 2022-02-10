DRMA, GRAB and SLI among pre market gainers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) +26% on multi-year pact with GCC country.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) +28%.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) +19% on Q4 results.
- Preferred Apartment Communities APTS +16% report of takeover interest.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) +14% on Q4 results.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) +13% names new CFO, expects Q4 results to top guidance.
- CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) +11% on Q4 results.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) +10% on Q4 results.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) +9%.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) +9%.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) +8% reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue results.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) +8% on Q4 results.
- The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) +8% on Q1 results.
- Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) +8%.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) +7%.
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) +7% on Q1 results.
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +7%.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) +6%.
- Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) +6%.
- Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) +6% raises $630M from investor group led by Viking global investors to support continued growth and expansion in the UK and EU.
- Stran & Company (NASDAQ:STRN) +6%.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +6%.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +6% on FQ3 results.
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) +6%.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) +5% Uber 'finally setting up' for post-COVID recovery, Loop Capital says.