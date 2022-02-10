Super League cheers Q4 revenue seen ahead of analysts estimates

Feb. 10, 2022 8:36 AM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) trades 5.9% higher premarket after it estimated Q4 revenue to be in between $6.0M-6.1M compared to $0.8M in year ago quarter.
  • FY21 revenue is seen ranging between $11.5M-11.6M compared to $2.1M in FY20.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $4.1M while for FY it is pegged at $9.6M.
  • Super League’s platform empowered 1.1M+ creators with tools and economies in 2021; platform attracted 75M monthly active players to its metaverses and surpassed 11B views during 2021.
  • Q4 and FY21 results are scheduled to be released in early March.
