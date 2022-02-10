Bitcoin miner CleanSpark considers alternatives for energy business; shares jump

Feb. 10, 2022 8:37 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zach Bradford on Wednesday evening said his company is considering "strategic alternatives" for its energy business.
  • Meanwhile, shares of CLSK climb about 6% in premarket trading, as bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.2%) flirts with $45K per token.
  • As part of its ambition to become a top five publicly traded miner in terms of its commitment to sustainability, "we have engaged NASDAQ’s ESG advisory services to analyze their performance and help us engineer a roadmap for achieving our success," Bradford said during the Q1 earnings call.
  • Recall first-quarter energy hardware, software and services revenue were $3.97M, up from $1.21M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Previously, (Feb. 3) CleanSpark's bitcoin production rose to 305 in January.
