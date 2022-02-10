Signify Health announces $250M acquisition of Caravan Health
Feb. 10, 2022
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) stated Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Caravan Health for $250M, payable in combination of cash and Signify Health common stock.
- Caravan Health enables accountable care organizations to excel in population health management and value-based payment programs. Signify Health said combined company will create one of the largest networks of at-risk providers, improving patient outcomes while lowering costs across the care continuum.
- The purchase price includes $190M of cash component and $60M in Signify Health common stock. In addition to the initial purchase price, the transaction includes contingent additional payments of up to $50M based on the future performance of Caravan Health.
- Synergies: Signify Health expects Caravan Health to be accretive to 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA and intends to provide specific guidance for the combined entity on its Q4 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for March 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Together the companies will be supporting approximately $10B in total medical spend under management, report.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.
- SGFY stock is down 2% in premarket trading.
