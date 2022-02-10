Cazoo jumps 6% as it raises $630M for expansion in UK and EU
Feb. 10, 2022 8:46 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Europe’s online car retailer Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) agrees to issue and sell, 2.00% convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $630M.
- The notes will be convertible into ordinary shares at an initial conversion price of $5.00, which represents ~20% premium to the trailing 5 trading day volume-weighted average price of the shares.
- New proceeds, combined with existing cash and cash equivalent position of ~$260M as of December 31, 2021, will leave the company with a pro forma cash balance approaching $900M.
- Incremental capital provides a multi-year runway to enable continued execution of the strategy and expansion across the UK and EU markets.
- Company achieved record revenues up ~300% to over £665M and ~49,500 total units sold in 2021.
- Shares jump 6.1% during pre-market hours.