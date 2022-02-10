Cazoo jumps 6% as it raises $630M for expansion in UK and EU

Feb. 10, 2022 8:46 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Europe’s online car retailer Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) agrees to issue and sell, 2.00% convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $630M.
  • The notes will be convertible into ordinary shares at an initial conversion price of $5.00, which represents ~20% premium to the trailing 5 trading day volume-weighted average price of the shares.
  • New proceeds, combined with existing cash and cash equivalent position of ~$260M as of December 31, 2021, will leave the company with a pro forma cash balance approaching $900M.
  • Incremental capital provides a multi-year runway to enable continued execution of the strategy and expansion across the UK and EU markets.
  • Company achieved record revenues up ~300% to over £665M and ~49,500 total units sold in 2021.
  • Shares jump 6.1% during pre-market hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.