BigCommerce acquires Quote Ninja enterprise software solution
Feb. 10, 2022 8:46 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) has acquired Quote Ninja, an enterprise ecommerce merchant software solution.
- Quote Ninja's business-to-business (B2B) Ninja solution will strengthen BigCommerce’s ecommerce capabilities for B2B merchants. The company has been a longtime BigCommerce partner.
- Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce, said: "Complementing our recent launch of B2B Edition, this is the next big step in providing a platform that is easier to use and faster than legacy B2B solutions and more flexible and powerful than other SaaS platforms. We continue to invest in ways that make BigCommerce the best platform for merchants of all sizes regardless of who or where their customers are or where merchants are selling."
- BigCommerce is trading -1.51% premarket.