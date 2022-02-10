InMode exceeds $100M revenue in Q4 2021 as international segment outperforms

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Thursday after setting guidance in line with estimates, and the company’s Q4 2021 financials surpassed Street forecasts thanks to strong margins and the outperformance of the international segment.

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped ~47% YoY to $110.5M expanding the yearly revenue ~73% YoY to $357.6M. Minimally Invasive technology comprised ~73% and ~72% of total revenue in Q4 2021 and full year compared to ~65% and 62% in the prior-year period and 2020, respectively.

The international revenue grew ~69% YoY and ~113% YoY to $36.3M and $120.3M during the period and for the full year, respectively, as the company added 17 new countries in 2021.

"We are proud to report not just another record quarter and year, but also a quarterly milestone as we significantly surpass the $100 million mark in revenue," CEO, Moshe Mizrahy remarked.

Meanwhile, GAAP operating margin for the quarter and full-year improved to ~49% and ~47% from ~47% and ~35% in the prior-year periods, leading to ~46% YoY and ~120% YoY growth in GAAP net income, respectively.

For 2022, InMode (INMD) projects $415M and $425M in revenue and $2.06 – $2.11 non-GAAP earnings per share compared to the current consensus of $421.0M and $2.06 per share, respectively.