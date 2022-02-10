Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) surges as much as 7% in Europe after reporting FQ1 net profit surged 20% Y/Y to €1.8B, well above the €1.36B analyst consensus estimate, as the company said it was seeing "extraordinary" order intake from its customers.

Q1 profit at the company's industrial business jumped 12% Y.Y to €2.46B, beating analyst forecasts for €2.27B, with a 15.7% margin that also topped expectations of 15%.

Q1 revenues rose 17% to €16.5B ($18.85B), beating estimates for €15.95B, on orders that jumped 52% to €24.21B ($27.66B), as businesses bought equipment and demand increased after COVID-19 slowdown; Siemens said it now has an order backlog of €93B, its highest ever.

Siemens said the Q1 increase in orders was led by its factory automation business, where orders surged 73% with growth in all businesses and regions.

The company also proposed an increased dividend of €4/share for its last fiscal year, up from €3.50/share previously, while confirming its outlook for increased earnings going forward.

"Order intake, stronger margins, good cash performance, ongoing disposals and the reiterated outlook should all be seen as better than expected," Citi analyst Martin Wilkie said, according to Bloomberg.

But despite strong beats on orders and margins, Citi analysts said the unchanged guidance could be seen as conservative, and market expectations could now shift to a guidance raise with Q2 earnings.

On Wednesday, Siemens said it agreed to sell the mail and parcel part of its logistics business to Koerber AG for €1.15B.