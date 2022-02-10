Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted fourth-quarter results that missed estimates, but the company saw strong growth in signups during the quarter, aided by reducing friction and making people understand the value of the platform.

On the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said the 35% increase in signups were people who "are new to Twitter." He added that the 25% year-over-year increase of people coming to the platform during the quarter was a combination of new signups plus people who came back.

Forty percent of the accounts created in the fourth-quarter were created using single sign-on, Segal explained, while adding that the company has "reduced a lot of friction" for people signing up and getting them to use the platform.

The Parag Agrawal-led Twitter said it earned 33 cents per share on $1.57 billion in revenue during the fourth-quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of 35 cents per share and $1.58 billion. It ended the quarter with 217 million Monetizable Daily Active Users, compared to expectations for 218.6 million.

In addition, Twitter said it expects to generate between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion in revenue during the first-quarter, compared to expectations of $1.26 billion.

As part of a new $4 billion buyback, $2 billion will be "accelerated" with the rest "purchased over time," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter shares rose nearly 2% to $40.75 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management sold almost 142 million shares of Twitter ahead of the earnings report.