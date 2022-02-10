Midwest Energy Emissions gains new supply business at Another Midwest Plant
Feb. 10, 2022 8:53 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) receives new supply business with a licensee of the company’s patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (or SEA) technology for mercury emissions capture.
- The new supply business, expected to continue through 2022, was gained after product testing was completed in late 2021.
- “Through steadfast outreach across the industry, similar to our efforts in 2015 prior to 2016’s sales peak, we are pleased with the strong organic growth we are achieving in our customer base with those utilities currently operating under a license agreement and with new license and supply partners,” stated Richard MacPherson, CEO.