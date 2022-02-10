T. Rowe Price marks a 6.5% drop in January prelim AUM
Feb. 10, 2022 8:57 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) reported prelim AUM of $1.58T as of Jan.31, 2022 compared to $1.69T reported as of Dec.31, 2021; December AUM marked a 3.7% growth.
- Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.2B in January 2022; client transfers include $1.9B transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during January.
- U.S. mutual fund equity AUM of $503B compared to $554 in prior month; U.S. mutual fund fixed income, including money market, AUM of $85B in-line with prior month levels.
- Under sub-advised and separate accounts and other investment products: equity AUM narrowed to $399B from $439B in December, and fixed income, including money market, AUM of $90B matching prior month levels.
- During Q4 2021, AUM increased $75.5B to $1.69T with net client outflows of $22.7B and $28.5B for 2021.