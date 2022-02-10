Xebra Brands bags trademarks for cannabis-infused beverages in Latin America

Feb. 10, 2022 8:58 AM ETXBRAFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) has been granted trademarks for its cannabis-infused beverage brands in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Jamaica, Peru and Uruguay.
  • Trademarks granted include MADCAP (soft drinks), and the slogan "Crazy Good", HOLAHI (iced teas) and the slogan "It's High Time", HIGHJACK (energy drinks), and the slogan "Enjoy the Trip", VICIOUS CITRUS (lemonades), and the slogan "Lemonade for Renegades", HIGHCASTLE (waters), and the slogan "Drink Like a King", and CONQUER (sports beverage).
  • Additional grants are expected to be announced in the future.
