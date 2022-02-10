BTU Q4 results -- seaborne met market carries the day in 2022 outlook

Peabody (NYSE:BTU) reported earnings ahead of the market open, beating estimates, flagging Q4 dilution, and guiding to a blowout 2022 on the back of higher seaborne met coal pricing.

Earnings - Peabody posted $3.90 in continuing earnings per share in the quarter, beating Wall Street's estimate of $1.34; EBITDA came in at $444m versus street at $359m.

Cash flow - the Company generated $427m in free cash flow during the quarter, ~25% of the Company's current market cap, and retired an additional $200m of secured notes.

Equity issuance - during the quarter the Company issued ~11m shares (~9% of shares outstanding), with 3.3m issued in debt-for-equity exchanges, and 7.7m issued in a previously announced "at the market" equity offering program for ~$12/s.

PRB outlook - at PRB, the Company anticipates higher volumes in 2022 following one-time investments in production capacity; costs are expected to rise ~75c/t, while sales prices are expected rise ~$2.4/t.

Seaborne outlook - the Company expects to lift seaborne met volumes by 1.5mt to 7.0mt, and realize ~$120 of EBITDA/t, or ~$840m of EBITDA in total; note the guidance assumes average realizations of $225/t, with only ~6% of tons contracted, and adjusted spot prices close to $330/t (adjusted for BTU's guided discount versus Australian prices).

With management guiding seaborne met coal EBITDA for 2022 to approximately equal BTU's total EBITDA in 2021, analysts will be focused on variables underlying the guidance. On the call there are also likely to be questions about the sustainability of Q4 free cash flow (no working capital detail provided), and reasoning behind continued use of share issuance programs.