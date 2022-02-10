HCMC acquires Hudson Valley-based organic vitamins chain
Feb. 10, 2022 9:02 AM ETHealthier Choices Management Corp. (HCMC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Healthier Choices Management (OTCPK:HCMC) has acquired Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a Hudson Valley, New York-based organic and natural health food and vitamin chain.
- Mother Earth’s has two stores offering locally-sourced organic and all-natural products and vitamins. The Kingston store also operates an onsite bakery and Mother Earth’s Café and Deli. The business offers curbside customer pickup as well.
- As part of the acquisition, HCMC has also purchased the building housing the Saugerties store.
- Jeffrey Holman, CEO of HCMC, expects the acquisition to "roughly double HCMC’s top line revenue on an annualized basis."
- Holman noted: "[The acquisition] expands upon our Ada’s and Paradise-branded stores in Fort Myers and Melbourne, Florida, respectively. There are certainly synergies between the chains upon which we intend to capitalize. For example, the additional purchasing power that naturally comes along with doubling the size of our orders should result in improved margins, potentially leading to better bottom line results across the board."