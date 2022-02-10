TotalEnergies to buy SunPower's Commercial & Industrial unit for $250M

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) agrees to acquire SunPower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) Commercial & Industrial Solutions business for $250M, including $60M of earn-out.

TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower with a 50.83% stake, and the companies said the deal would not reduce TotalEnergies ownership position.

TotalEnergies said the deal will allow it to extend its distributed generation business footprint to the U.S.; for SunPower, the deal is the latest step in emphasizing its high-growth residential business.

TotalEnergies reported earlier that Q4 net income came in at $6.8B, beating expectations for $6.1B.

