Kimco Realty stock rises after Q4 beat reflects strong leasing volume
Feb. 10, 2022 9:08 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) fourth-quarter results were stronger-than-expected as revenues from rental properties nearly doubled from the same year-ago period.
- Q4 total revenue of $424.65M topped the $375.81M consensus and jumped from $269.44M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 FFO of $0.39 per share beat the $0.37 Wall Street estimate and rose from $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 operating income of $125.79M also surged from $80.30M in Q4 a year ago.
- Same property net operating income was $311.65M in the fourth quarter, up from $275.92M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 consolidated EBITDA of $290.45M compared with $177.81M in Q4 of last year.
- Earlier, Kimco Realty 2022 FFO of $1.46-$1.50 vs consensus of $1.50.