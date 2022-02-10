Kimco Realty stock rises after Q4 beat reflects strong leasing volume

Feb. 10, 2022 9:08 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) fourth-quarter results were stronger-than-expected as revenues from rental properties nearly doubled from the same year-ago period.
  • Q4 total revenue of $424.65M topped the $375.81M consensus and jumped from $269.44M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 FFO of $0.39 per share beat the $0.37 Wall Street estimate and rose from $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 operating income of $125.79M also surged from $80.30M in Q4 a year ago.
  • Same property net operating income was $311.65M in the fourth quarter, up from $275.92M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 consolidated EBITDA of $290.45M compared with $177.81M in Q4 of last year.
  • Earlier, Kimco Realty 2022 FFO of $1.46-$1.50 vs consensus of $1.50.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.