Anavex CEO addresses Rett syndrome drug data controversy in quarterly call

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Christopher Missling used the company's fiscal Q1 2022 call after the bell yesterday to address questions surrounding results of phase 3 data for Rett syndrome candidate ANAVEX2-73 that some criticized and which led to a stock decline earlier this month.

The criticism was over an apparent change in primary and secondary endpoints in the midst of the trial. Anavex is planning to meet with the FDA to discuss its path forward for the candidate.

"The results of the animal studies for Rett syndrome and other neurodegenerative diseases indicated that ANAVEX2-73 has both symptomatic and disease-modifying effects on neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases," Missling said in response to a Street analyst's question.

"And for that reason, the ANAVEX2-73 analysis of the data should capture this kind of effect. And this is done in the form of the way we have presented it as a response analysis with the [Rett Syndrome Behavioral Questionnaire ("RSBQ") area under the curve]."

Missling added that using RSBQ as a stand-alone has many flaws and "it's just not fair to use it."

Missling mentioned that FDA guidance says that if a study has an endpoint which is not a totally reliable, then you can use what is called the anchoring and user response analysis. But that requires that it be correlated with the Clinical Global Impression Scale ("CGI"). Both RSBQ and CGI should see positive improvements independent of each other.

"We basically raised the bar for us, for the drug," Missling said. "But we also did it to make it easier to appreciate the drug effect because now you can be assured that everybody who's a responder also has to have an improvement, which is clinically meaningful. So we made it for the FDA easier."

