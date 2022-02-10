Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares surged in premarket trading on Thursday after the entertainment giant posted strong first-quarter results that Bank of America were nothing short of a "Hulk smash," giving a nod to the popular Marvel character.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich noted that the results were largely driven by the company's Disney+ direct-to-consumer segment, as well as "significantly better" results from its parks, experience and products business, which generated $2.45 billion, compared to estimates of $1.35 billion.

As a result, Reif Ehrlich "significantly" raised her earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 to $4.18 per share, up from a prior outlook of $3.34 per share, due to the first-quarter results and "improving PECP trajectory."

During the quarter, Disney added roughly 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers, totaling 129.8 million. Across all subscriptions, Disney ended the period with 196.4 million subscribers, including 45.3 million for Hulu.

For the quarter, Disney earned $1.06 per share on $21.82 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of 63 cents per share and $20.99 billion in sales.

Disney (DIS) shares rose nearly 7% to $157.26 in premarket trading on Thursday.

In addition, Reif Ehrlich added that near-term catalysts for Disney include "continued theme park improvement/recovery," along with direct-to-consumer rollouts in new countries and "increased content output in 2HFY22 and potential price increases."

Earlier this week, Disney received the second-most Oscar nominations among film studios, second only to Netflix, led by "West Side Story's" seven nods.