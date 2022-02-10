Telenet Group Holding NV GAAP EPS of €0.84, revenue of €666.9M
Feb. 10, 2022 9:16 AM ETTelenet Group Holding NV (TLGHF), TLGHYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Telenet Group Holding NV press release (OTCPK:TLGHF): Q4 GAAP EPS of €0.84.
- Revenue of €666.9M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Continued execution against our shareholder remuneration policy and leverage framework with the board proposing to the April 2022 AGM a gross final dividend of €1.375 per share and having completed around 76% of our Share Repurchase Program 2021.
- Having reversed the negative top line trend in 2021, we expect to realize organic revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of around 1% in 2022, while continuing to invest for growth leading to flat Adjusted Free Cash Flow relative to last year on the same basis.