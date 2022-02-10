Norwegian Cruise Line subsidiary NCL to raise capital through senior and exchangeable notes offering

Side of the cruise ship Norwegian Sun

imagewerks/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NCL, subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), is proposing to sell $1,000M principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2027 and $600M principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • The company is also planning to sell $435M principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers will be granted 13-day period to purchase up to an additional $65M principal amount of exchangeable notes.
  • Net proceeds from notes offering and exchangeable notes offering will be used to redeem all of the outstanding 12.25% secured notes and 10.250% secured notes and to make principal payments on debt maturing in the short-term.
  • Recently, the company indicated that it expects to report net loss until the company resumes regular voyages and will turn profitable in 2H22.
  • NCLH shares trading 5.3% down premarket.
