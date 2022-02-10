Norwegian Cruise Line subsidiary NCL to raise capital through senior and exchangeable notes offering
Feb. 10, 2022 9:18 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NCL, subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), is proposing to sell $1,000M principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2027 and $600M principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- The company is also planning to sell $435M principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers will be granted 13-day period to purchase up to an additional $65M principal amount of exchangeable notes.
- Net proceeds from notes offering and exchangeable notes offering will be used to redeem all of the outstanding 12.25% secured notes and 10.250% secured notes and to make principal payments on debt maturing in the short-term.
- Recently, the company indicated that it expects to report net loss until the company resumes regular voyages and will turn profitable in 2H22.
- NCLH shares trading 5.3% down premarket.