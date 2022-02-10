Covenant Logistics Group adopts $30M stock buyback plan; acquires AAT Carriers
Feb. 10, 2022 9:22 AM ETCovenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) has launched a stock repurchase program to buyback up to $30M of its Class A common stock.
- The plan will commence in February of 2022 and expires August 31, 2022.
- Additionally, the firm has completed the acquisition of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based AAT Carriers, which will become a part of Covenant’s Expedited segment.
- The purchase price includes a substantial earnout component based on the acquired business' adjusted EBITDA reported for the first and second years following closing.
- The total purchase price, including any earnout achieved, is expected to range from $35M to $55M and represent between 3.3 and 5.5x Adjusted EBITDA depending on the results achieved by the acquired business.
- The business specializes in highly regulated, time-sensitive loads for the U.S. government. It generated approximately $25M in revenue in 2021.