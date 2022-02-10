Covenant Logistics Group adopts $30M stock buyback plan; acquires AAT Carriers

Feb. 10, 2022 9:22 AM ETCovenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) has launched a stock repurchase program to buyback up to $30M of its Class A common stock.
  • The plan will commence in February of 2022 and expires August 31, 2022.
  • Additionally, the firm has completed the acquisition of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based AAT Carriers, which will become a part of Covenant’s Expedited segment.
  • The purchase price includes a substantial earnout component based on the acquired business' adjusted EBITDA reported for the first and second years following closing.
  • The total purchase price, including any earnout achieved, is expected to range from $35M to $55M and represent between 3.3 and 5.5x Adjusted EBITDA depending on the results achieved by the acquired business.
  • The business specializes in highly regulated, time-sensitive loads for the U.S. government. It generated approximately $25M in revenue in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.