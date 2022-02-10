MGM Resorts lands positive reaction from Wall Street to 2022 outlook

Analysts sized up MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) favorably following the casino operator's Q4 earnings report that rolled in ahead of expectations.

Citi upgraded MGM Resorts to a Buy rating from Neutral. The firm said it sees MGM as one of the major beneficiaries from the solid recovery in Las Vegas and the rest of the U.S. "We also like the casino operator for its leaner cost structure and its improved gearing (after a series of asset monetization transactions)," updated the Citi analyst team.

CBRE Equity Research is also positive on the long-term setup for MGM Resorts (MGM) even if some near-term headwinds persist.

Analyst John DeCree: "While the improving trajectory is encouraging and gives us confidence in the underlying demand, the occupancy gap in January will be tough to overcome, and we expect Las Vegas EBITDAR to step down in 1Q22. Beyond 1Q22, we anticipate continued leisure demand and the eventual return of group/corporate customers and international visitors to drive incremental EBITDAR growth in Las Vegas."

Decree noted that MGM is flush with cash and is actively reducing its capital base through opportunistic share repurchases, which he estimated will reach $3B before the end of the year.

Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MGM following the earnings release and guidance update. "The strong upside and capital commentary support our view on MGM with multiple upside drivers, including Las Vegas, BetMGM and share repurchases," updated analyst David Katz.

Dig through the MGM Resorts earnings call transcript.