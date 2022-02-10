Ebang International subsidiary gets approved as a cryptocurrency exchange

Feb. 10, 2022 9:23 AM ETEbang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Abstract mining concept

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crypto mining machine developer Ebang International's (NASDAQ:EBON) subsidiary Ebonex Australia Pty received registration approval from Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre as a cryptocurrency exchange as of Dec. 3, 2021.
  • Moreover, "our cryptocurrency exchange project team, which consists of senior industry technical experts, has been developing and testing the cryptocurrency exchange tirelessly, and we anticipate that the exchange will be introduced to the market in the near future," said Ebang International Chairman and CEO Dong Hu.
  • Previously, (April 5, 2021) China-based Ebang launched its crypto exchange.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.