Ebang International subsidiary gets approved as a cryptocurrency exchange
Feb. 10, 2022 9:23 AM ETEbang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Crypto mining machine developer Ebang International's (NASDAQ:EBON) subsidiary Ebonex Australia Pty received registration approval from Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre as a cryptocurrency exchange as of Dec. 3, 2021.
- Moreover, "our cryptocurrency exchange project team, which consists of senior industry technical experts, has been developing and testing the cryptocurrency exchange tirelessly, and we anticipate that the exchange will be introduced to the market in the near future," said Ebang International Chairman and CEO Dong Hu.
- Previously, (April 5, 2021) China-based Ebang launched its crypto exchange.