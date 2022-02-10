TOMI Environmental Solutions gets $1.3M of orders for custom engineered systems
Feb. 10, 2022 9:24 AM ETTOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) received ~$1.3M of orders for its custom engineered systems (CES) and have set installation dates for these systems.
- Two of the orders are from a Fortune 500 pharmaceuticals company and the other is from a research facility focused on immunology and infectious disease.
- TOMZ expects to realize revenue from these orders in late 2022 and early 2023.
- The company is seeing an increased pipeline of sales opportunities for the CES solution due to higher numbers of cleanrooms used by pharmaceutical and life science firms, as well as a shift from manual to automated disinfection.
- “We are in the process of expanding our technical and R&D team to prepare future projects and meet growing demand,” said Elissa Shane, COO, TOMZ.