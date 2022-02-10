Macerich Q4 earnings rise as traffic returns, occupancy rises

  • Macerich (NYSE:MAC) stock gains 1.4% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings topped the consensus estimate, with mall traffic rising in the second half of 2021 despite the Delta and Omicron variant outbreaks.
  • Same-center net operating income, including lease termination income, rose 36.1% from Q4 2020; for the year, same-center NOI increased 7.3% Y/Y.
  • Portfolio occupancy increased to 91.5% at Dec. 31, 2021 from 90.3% on Sept. 30.
  • Traffic during the holiday shopping season reached ~95% of pre-COVID holiday period of 2019, the company said.
  • Re-leasing spreads vs. expiring base rent for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021 were +5%.
  • 2022 FFO guidance, excluding financing expense related to Chandler Freehold, of $1.85-$2.05 (midpoint of $1.95) compares with consensus estimate of $1.94.
  • Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Macerich FFO of $0.53 beats by $0.05, revenue of $229.4M beats by $23.72M
