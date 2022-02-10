Modular Medical prices $15 public offering
- Modular Medical (OTCQB:MODD) prices an underwritten public offering of 2.5M units at a price to the public of $6.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15M.
- Net proceeds to be deployed for general corporate purposes, including working capital, to develop its initial sales and marketing infrastructure, to fund additional research and development activities, to develop its initial manufacturing and production capabilities and make related capital expenditures and to repay a promissory note.
- Company approves listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MODD" on February 10, 2022.
- Offering is expected to close on February 14, 2022.