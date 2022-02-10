Wireless Telecom jumps as revenue estimate sets record: Q4 Preliminary Report

Feb. 10, 2022 9:26 AM ETWireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Wireless Telecom (NYSE:WTT) reported its preliminary estimate for 4Q21 with revenue expected to be $13.1M (+26.4% Y/Y).
  • This marks the company's highest sales in three years
  • Full-year revenue increased 18% Y/Y to $49.2M.
  • Product groups delivered approximately 31% revenue growth during the year, excluding radio frequency component product group; 12.7% bookings growth, and 30.4% backlog growth Y/Y.
  • FY 21 Gross profit margin is expected to exceed 50% of revenue.
  • Consolidated bookings were $52.1M (+11.7% Y/Y).
  • Wireless Telecom said it will be debt free after the Microlab sale transaction is completed with management estimating approximately $17.0M in cash and cash equivalents thereafter.
  • "We are looking forward to completing the Microlab transaction in the coming weeks and focusing on our streamlined T&M and RBS businesses. We expect to reorganize around our two remaining businesses and report them as two separate segments in 2022....With a 30% backlog increase, we expect the T&M and RBS segments to grow again in 2022. Additionally, we expect a higher software revenue mix at RBS which will favorably impact our gross margins," said CEO Tim Whelan.
  • Stock is up 2% in premarket trading.
