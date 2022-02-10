Dyadic, Phibro ink license deal to develop animal health vaccine

  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) signed an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize animal health vaccine.
  • Under the agreement, Dyadic granted Phibro an exclusive license for its proprietary C1 -cell protein production platform to produce specific targeted antigens for development and commercialization of a poultry vaccine for a Phibro targeted disease.
  • The companies will continue development work to find a vaccine candidate using Dyadic’s C1 cells. The companies also expect to continue working to develop additional animal vaccine candidates to be produced from Dyadic’s C1-cells.
