Dyadic, Phibro ink license deal to develop animal health vaccine
Feb. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETDyadic International, Inc. (DYAI), PAHCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) signed an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize animal health vaccine.
- Under the agreement, Dyadic granted Phibro an exclusive license for its proprietary C1 -cell protein production platform to produce specific targeted antigens for development and commercialization of a poultry vaccine for a Phibro targeted disease.
- The companies will continue development work to find a vaccine candidate using Dyadic’s C1 cells. The companies also expect to continue working to develop additional animal vaccine candidates to be produced from Dyadic’s C1-cells.
- DYAI +6.53% premarket to $4.24