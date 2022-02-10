Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is trading +1.69% pre-market after announcing new time charter contracts for its m/v Aliki Capesize dry bulk vessel and m/v Leonidas P. C. Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.

The 180,235 dwt m/v Aliki was chartered to Singapore-based Koch Shipping for a gross charter rate of $24.5/day; charter is expected to commence on Feb. 19, 2022, and will likely run for a period until minimum Feb. 1, 2023 up to maximum Apr. 15, 2023.

Currently, the vessel is chartered to Hong Kong-based Solebay Shipping Cape at $20.5/day.

Meanwhile, "Magnolia" (to be renamed "Leonidas P. C.") has been chartered to Cargill at $24.5/day, for a period until minimum Mar. 1, 2023 up to maximum Apr. 30, 2023; charter is expected to commence on vessel delivery (mid-February 2022).

Both the employments are expected to generate ~$17.49M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.