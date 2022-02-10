Cemex (NYSE:CX) -2.9% pre-market after Q4 nearly tripled its Q4 net profit to $195M, or $0.15/ADR share, while operating EBITDA rose 3% Y/Y to $651M, but both figures were below analyst consensus estimates of $224.2M and $681.4M, respectively.

Q4 revenues rose 3% Y/Y to $3.62B, with the company citing higher local currency prices in all regions as contributing to top line growth.

Q4 cement sales by volume fell 5% to 16.5M metric tons, ready mix concrete volume rose 1% to 12.5M cm, and aggregates volume came in roughly flat at 34.8M mt.

Q4 Mexico sales rose 1% Y/Y to $841M while domestic gray cement volumes fell 4%; U.S. sales jumped 8% to $1.1B while volumes were flat; Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia sales gained 1% to $1.2B while volumes fell 5%.

For FY 2022, Cemex said it expects cement sales by volume to be flat, with single-digit increases in ready mix and aggregates, while it foresees capital spending rising to $1.3B from $1.1B in 2021.

The company said it cut net debt by $2.3B during the year to $7.9B, lowering its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.7x from 4.1x at the end of 2020.

Cemex shares have declined 5% over the past year and 10% YTD.