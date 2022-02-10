Cemex Q4 net profit surges but below analyst consensus

Feb. 10, 2022 9:25 AM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Cemex mixer truck transporting cement to the construction site

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cemex (NYSE:CX) -2.9% pre-market after Q4 nearly tripled its Q4 net profit to $195M, or $0.15/ADR share, while operating EBITDA rose 3% Y/Y to $651M, but both figures were below analyst consensus estimates of $224.2M and $681.4M, respectively.

Q4 revenues rose 3% Y/Y to $3.62B, with the company citing higher local currency prices in all regions as contributing to top line growth.

Q4 cement sales by volume fell 5% to 16.5M metric tons, ready mix concrete volume rose 1% to 12.5M cm, and aggregates volume came in roughly flat at 34.8M mt.

Q4 Mexico sales rose 1% Y/Y to $841M while domestic gray cement volumes fell 4%; U.S. sales jumped 8% to $1.1B while volumes were flat; Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia sales gained 1% to $1.2B while volumes fell 5%.

For FY 2022, Cemex said it expects cement sales by volume to be flat, with single-digit increases in ready mix and aggregates, while it foresees capital spending rising to $1.3B from $1.1B in 2021.

The company said it cut net debt by $2.3B during the year to $7.9B, lowering its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.7x from 4.1x at the end of 2020.

Cemex shares have declined 5% over the past year and 10% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.