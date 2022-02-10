Schumer asks Senate colleagues to help in finalizing marijuana legalization legislation

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) penned a letter to Senate colleagues on Wednesday asking for their input and advice for legislation that would legalize marijuana on the federal level.

The letter is also signed by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

"In order to appropriately address such a nuanced issue, we respectfully request the input, advice and guidance of Chairs and Ranking Members of relevant committees as well as senators who have dealt with the challenges and realities of legalization in their own states," the senators wrote.

"We would deeply appreciate your willingness to share your expertise on the intersections between your committees’ jurisdictions, your states’ experiences, and comprehensive cannabis reform and invite you to join the process of perfecting this legislation."

Since last year, Schumer has been trying to get the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act advanced without success.

Last week, Schumer said he anticipates introducing a final version of the legislation in the Senate in April.