Valens begins shipments of cannabis-infused beverages from Greater Toronto Area facility
Feb. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETVLNSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) announced the commissioning and completion of the first shipments from its Pommies (otherwise known as Southern Cliff Brands) facility in the Greater Toronto Area.
- The first shipment of cannabis-infused beverages was shipped to Ontario at the end of Jan. and purchase orders for British Columbia, Alberta Manitoba, and Yukon are expected to be fulfilled in the coming days.
- VLNS also entered into its first beverage manufacturing agreement since the launch of the Pommies facility to produce a customized line of beverages for the Canadian market under an expanded deal with an existing licensed producer partnership.