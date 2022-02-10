Valens begins shipments of cannabis-infused beverages from Greater Toronto Area facility

Feb. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETVLNSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) announced the commissioning and completion of the first shipments from its Pommies (otherwise known as Southern Cliff Brands) facility in the Greater Toronto Area.
  • The first shipment of cannabis-infused beverages was shipped to Ontario at the end of Jan. and purchase orders for British Columbia, Alberta Manitoba, and Yukon are expected to be fulfilled in the coming days.
  • VLNS also entered into its first beverage manufacturing agreement since the launch of the Pommies facility to produce a customized line of beverages for the Canadian market under an expanded deal with an existing licensed producer partnership.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.