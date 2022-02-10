BriaCell selected to present at upcoming medical event; updates on buyback program

  • BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) announced on Thursday that the company was selected to perform a presentation on off-the-shelf cancer therapies at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, scheduled to be held in April.
  • The presentation titled, “Towards a personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy for cancer” will be conducted on Apr. 22.
  • In addition, BriaCell (BCTX) updated on its previously announced corporate buyback program, under which it plans to purchase up to ~1.3M common shares and ~411.9K publicly-traded BCTXW Listed Warrants indicating 10% of its public float as of Sept. 08.
  • According to the latest data, BriaCell (BCTX) has repurchased ~1.0M common shares and ~200.7K publicly-traded BCTXW warrants, leaving ~14.0M and ~3.9M common shares and Listed Warrants outstanding in the public float, respectively.
  • As previously announced, BriaCell (BCTX) also reiterated the intention of certain members of its board and the management to purchase nearly 10% of Common Shares and Listed Warrants outstanding for the six-month period starting from Jan. 31.
