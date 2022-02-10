SPAC Growth Capital shareholders approve merger with lidar developer Cepton

  • SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) said that its shareholders have approved its proposed business combination with lidar developer Cepton Technologies.
  • The newly combined company will be called Cepton, with its shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol CPTN.
  • Growth Capital entered into a merger agreement with Cepton last August, in a deal that carried an enterprise value of $1.5B.
  • Cepton is a developer of lidar systems for automotive vehicles, smart cities, smart spaces and industrial applications.
