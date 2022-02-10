United Airlines to expand nonstop flights to Cape Town
Feb. 10, 2022 9:45 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- United Airlines (UAL +1.1%) stated Thursday that it plans to expand its direct services to Cape Town.
- The extension will see the offering of three year-round nonstop United flights per week between New York/Newark and Cape Town International Airport, starting June 5.
- "United's direct flights from New York/Newark cut the usual travel time to Cape Town by more than five hours, giving visitors extra time to enjoy the beauty and majesty of South Africa," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of international network planning and alliances.
