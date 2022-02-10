Goldman Sachs unveils a clean energy ETF

Goldman Sachs unveiled the Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) on Thursday, the latest ESG-focused investment vehicle to hit the market. This one centers on businesses that have a significant impact on energy decarbonization through clean power, solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, hydrogen energy, energy digitalization, bioenergy and other areas.

The fund intends to track the Bloomberg Goldman Sachs Global Clean Energy Index, which is down 10.5% over a one-year trading period.

As reported by ETF.com, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and the Chinese Contemporary Amperex Technology stock are the top two holdings of the ETF, which together are weighted at 10.31%. Additionally, the fund will have a 0.45% expense ratio.

GCLN will also find itself competing alongside other clean energy exchange traded funds like the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN), Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW), and ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES).

Year-to-date price action: ICLN -10.5%, TAN -13.1%, QCLN -11.6%, PBW -18.2%, ACES -15.4%, and NEE -17.9%.

In other green energy-related news, California's residential solar market could be cut in half by 2024, according to an analysis from Wood Mackenzie.