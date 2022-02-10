Healis Therapeutics acquires botulinum toxin patent from AbbVie for use in depression
Feb. 10, 2022 9:49 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Privately held Healis Therapeutics acquired a key botulinum toxin patent from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- Healis said that after results in early trials, AbbVie's unit Allergan acquired the rights to develop botulinum toxin for depression in 2013.
- Healis Therapeutics said it has taken over the exclusive license from AbbVie to develop botulinum toxin as a potential treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).
- The company said that as of Feb. 2022, botulinum toxin for depression has passed through eight successful Phase II clinical trials.
- Healis noted that botulinum toxin is not an FDA approved drug for treating MDD.