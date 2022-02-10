Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE:BRCC) stock gained almost 5% in the company's first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction.

The business combination is expected to provide Black Rifle with approximately $150M in cash, according to a statement. Shares of SPAC Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp. 1 (SBEA) also rallied on Feb. 3 when holders approved the combination with Black Rifle.

SIlverbox Engaged (SBEA) jumped 15% on Nov. 2 on news that SBEA will merge with Black Rifle Coffee Company, a coffee brand that’s become popular in military, conservative and gun-rights circles.

BRCC’s Fcounder Evan Hafer, Co-Chief Executive Officer Tom Davin, as well as multiple U.S. military veterans, including Purple Heart recipients, rang the opening bell at the NYSE market open.

Co-founded in 2015 by CEO and former Green Beret Hafer and other veterans, Black Rifle sells military- and gun-themed brands like “AK-47 Espresso Blend” and “Silencer Smooth Coffee Roast.”

Shares of Black Rifle (BRCC) may be benefitting also after Haven appeared on Fox News in support of controversial podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan with a headline saying "Black Rifle Doubles Ad Budget for Joe Rogan Following Controversy."

The company offers its wares both direct to consumer and via top retailers like 7Eleven (OTCPK:SVNDF) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), as well as through seven company-owned or franchised coffee stores that it calls "outposts."

Black Rifle has said it plans to use the cash from its SPAC deal to expand its online and tech offerings, as well as to grow to about 78 retail locations by 2023.

Black Rifle joins a few other coffee-themed companies that have gone public in the last year including Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and Dutch Brothers (NYSE:BROS).